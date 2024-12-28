Kartik to romance newcomer in 'Tu Meri...': Report
Director Sameer Vidwans, who has had a successful run in Marathi cinema and made his Hindi debut with the 2023 film Satyaprem Ki Katha, will be reuniting with actor Kartik Aaryan. They will be working under Karan Johar's banner Dharma Productions on the film Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri. Per a new report by Zoom, the film will feature a fresh face opposite Aaryan.
Search for the leading lady in Vidwans's film continues
An insider told Zoom that the team is considering introducing a new face instead of going for established actors like Kiara Advani, Kriti Sanon or Ananya Panday. "They don't want to go the Kiara/Kriti/Ananya route again. The other saleable heroines are not well-matched with Kartik," the source said. "They are likely to introduce a new girl with the actor in Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri."
Vidwans's upcoming film is a romantic comedy
Speaking to Zoom, Vidwans confirmed that his upcoming project with Aaryan is a romantic comedy. However, he revealed that the cast and crew are still being finalized. "It is a romcom. The cast and crew are yet to be fully finalized. I can only tell you this much now," he stated. The film is pivotal for Aaryan and Johar as it comes after their infamous fallout over Dostana 2.