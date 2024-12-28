Summarize Simplifying... In short Mika Singh, after a challenging experience producing 'Dangerous,' has decided to quit film production.

Mika Singh regrets producing 'Dangerous,' blames Bipasha-Karan for 'horrible' experience

By Isha Sharma 05:08 pm Dec 28, 202405:08 pm

What's the story Renowned singer and musician Mika Singh recently opened up about his displeasure with the production experience of the web series Dangerous. The show, which was released on MX Player, was written by Vikram Bhatt and featured actors Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover. Speaking on a podcast on KADAK, Singh called his experience "most horrible," citing several problems with the lead actors.

Casting controversy

'I wanted to cast a newcomer girl...but Bipasha jumped in'

Singh revealed he initially planned to cast Grover with a newcomer to keep the production within budget. However, Basu insisted on being part of the series. "I wanted to cast Karan Singh Grover and a newcomer girl so that the movie remains in budget and we make something nice, but Bipasha Basu jumped in this and was like, 'We can both be part of this series,'" he said.

Production issues

Singh accused Basu and Grover of creating unnecessary drama

Singh further accused the couple of creating a lot of problems during production, stretching a three-month shoot to six months. "I took a team of 50 to London for a month-long schedule. However, it extended to two months. Karan and Bipasha created a lot of drama," he said. He also added that despite being a couple, they demanded separate rooms in London. "They even created issues while dubbing...they were giving excuses that they have sore throat and other things."

Industry insight

'These stars fall on the feet of big producers...'

Singh also pointed out a double standard in the industry. He noted that while actors are quick to praise big production houses such as Dharma Productions and Yash Raj Films, their attitude changes when working with smaller producers. "These stars fall on the feet of big producers like Dharma Productions and Yash Raj Films and keep praising them for even the tiniest roles, but their attitude changes when it comes to smaller producers," he noted.

Future plans

'I have now decided to never produce a film...'

After his bitter experience, Singh has now decided to quit film production. "I have now decided to never produce a film and I advise the same to others. And if at all they consider making films, please give an opportunity to newcomers," he said. He also revealed that both Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar had once advised him against producing films, advice he regrets not taking.