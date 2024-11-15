Summarize Simplifying... In short "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3", featuring stars like Madhuri Dixit and Vidya Balan, is a hit at the box office, raking in ₹216cr in just two weeks.

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' remains steady; earns ₹216cr in 14 days

What's the story The horror-comedy film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, featuring Kartik Aaryan, has been doing phenomenally well at the box office. As it wrapped up its second week on Thursday, the film is nearing the ₹220cr mark in domestic collections. According to early estimates by Sacnilk, it earned ₹4cr on Day 14, witnessing a minor jump from Wednesday's collection of ₹3.85cr. The total collection now amounts to an impressive ₹216.1cr.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 boasts a star-studded cast including the likes of Madhuri Dixit, Vidya Balan, Aaryan, Triptii Dimri, Rajpal Yadav, Sanjay Mishra, Manish Wadhwa, Vijay Raaz, and Ashwini Kalsekar. The film traces the new adventure of Rooh Baba (Aaryan), who is believed to be a fake ghostbuster. He unravels the mystery surrounding Manjulika, who is thought to be a spirit trapped in a mansion in Raktaghat.

The film's success is quite evident from its box office performance. Although the collections dipped slightly during the weekdays, it has maintained steady earnings. The film opened with a bang, collecting ₹35.5cr on Day 1, and continued its successful run by earning ₹37cr and ₹33.5cr on Day 2 and Day 3 respectively. As it enters its third week, the horror-comedy shows no signs of slowing down.