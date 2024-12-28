Summarize Simplifying... In short Warner Bros. has shuffled its film schedule, affecting several movies including Robert Pattinson's 'Mickey 17' and 'Batman II'.

Robert Pattinson's 'Mickey 17' locks new release date: March 7

By Isha Sharma 01:42 pm Dec 28, 2024

What's the story In a surprising turn of events, the release date for Bong Joon-ho's Hollywood film Mickey 17 has been moved up by a month. The film, earlier scheduled to hit theaters on April 18, 2025, will now be released on March 7, per Deadline. Notably, this is not the first time that the movie's release has been rescheduled. It was originally set to premiere on March 29, 2024.

Rescheduling history

'Mickey 17' has been through a series of rescheduling

The film, which stars Robert Pattinson, has had its release date shifted several times. After the first March 2024 date, it was moved to January 31, 2025, and then to April 18. There was even a time when Mickey 17 was entirely taken off Warner Bros.'s schedule. Now, despite all that, the studio is looking for an earlier release in March next year.

Release delay

Meanwhile, Pattinson's 'Batman II' faces delay

Unlike Mickey 17's rescheduling, another Warner Bros. film starring Pattinson has been delayed. The sequel to Matt Reeves's The Batman has been moved from its original release date of October 2, 2026, to October 1, 2027. This shift in schedule means fans of the Gotham series will have to wait another year before they can see their favorite superhero back on screen.

Schedule shuffle

Other Warner Bros. films also affected by rescheduling

The rescheduling has also affected other films on Warner Bros.'s upcoming slate. Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu's untitled Tom Cruise film has been pushed to The Batman II's original slot of October 2, 2026. Meanwhile, Ryan Coogler's Michael B Jordan-led Sinners is now scheduled to take over Mickey 17's previously held April 18 slot.