John Abraham-Rohit Shetty join hands for Rakesh Maria biopic

By Isha Sharma 01:15 pm Dec 28, 202401:15 pm

What's the story Renowned filmmaker Rohit Shetty, known for his cop-centric films, will produce the upcoming biopic on the life of former Joint Commissioner of Mumbai Police, Rakesh Maria, reported Bollywood Hungama. The film is a tribute to Maria's heroics and fulfills Shetty's "long-term commitment" to the project. A source told the portal that the script has been finalized and production will begin in the summer of 2025.

Casting news

John Abraham to star in Shetty's biopic on Maria

John Abraham has been roped in as the lead in this much-anticipated biopic, reported Pinkvilla. Bollywood Hungama's source added, "John is charged up to collaborate with Rohit Shetty. This won't be a part of cop universe, but be a universe in itself, as Rakesh Maria is the most celebrated cop of the real-life cop universe." The film will release in 2026 and the director is yet to be locked.

Inspiration

Maria has been Shetty's 'pillar of support'

The source further revealed that Maria has been a "pillar of support" for Shetty throughout his career, especially during the research for his cop universe films. The film comes after Shetty's production Singham Again, continuing his successful streak in producing police-themed movies. He will next direct Golmaal 5.