Srinidhi Shetty to star in Rajinikanth's 'Jailer 2': Report
Kannada actor Srinidhi Shetty, who shot to fame with her role in the KGF franchise, is reportedly set to join the cast of Kollywood superstar Rajinikanth's Jailer 2, reported 123Telugu. Despite her last film Cobra failing to impress at the box office, Shetty has also bagged two Telugu films: Siddu Jonnalagadda's Telusu Kada and Nani's HIT 3. An official update about her role in Jailer 2 is awaited.
Shetty's role in 'Jailer 2' alongside Tamannaah
In Jailer 2, Shetty is likely to share screen space with actor Tamannaah, who had a special appearance in the first installment of the franchise. The film is being directed by Nelson and produced under the Sun Pictures banner with music composed by Anirudh Ravichander.
Know more about 'Jailer'
IMDb describes Jailer's storyline as, "A retired jailer goes on a manhunt to find his son's killers. But the road leads him to a familiar, albeit a bit darker place. Can he emerge from this complex situation successfully?" The film also starred Vinayakan, Yogi Babu, and Vasanth Ravi, while Mohanlal and Jackie Shroff had special appearances.