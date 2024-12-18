Summarize Simplifying... In short Prabhas's film 'The Raja Saab' release is reportedly delayed due to his ankle sprain, which also affected his other projects and cancelled his Japan tour.

'The Raja Saab' release reportedly postponed

Prabhas's 'The Raja Saab' release reportedly postponed: Here's why

By Tanvi Gupta 05:14 pm Dec 18, 202405:14 pm

What's the story The much-awaited Telugu horror-comedy, The Raja Saab, starring superstar Prabhas in a double role, was scheduled to release on April 10, 2025. But according to recent reports, the film's release has now been pushed back for unknown reasons. The film's makers are yet to officially confirm the delay but are expected to announce a new release date shortly. It is directed by Maruthi.

Injury impact

Prabhas's ankle injury speculated to have caused delay

Prabhas had recently suffered an ankle sprain while filming for another project. This incident has led to speculation that the shooting for The Raja Saab remains incomplete, causing the delay in its release. The actor's injury is also believed to have caused a ripple effect of slight delays on his other projects as well. The unfortunate incident has forced him to cancel his Japan tour to promote his latest film Kalki 2898 AD.

Crew information

Production and technical details of 'The Raja Saab'

Meanwhile, The Raja Saab is produced by People Media Factory. The technical crew comprises cinematographer Karthik Palani, editor Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao, and music composer Thaman S. Siddhu Jonnalagadda's film Jack—backed by the same production house as that of Prabhas's starrer—has now taken up the April 10, 2025 slot. If the reports about the film's postponement are true, then Jack and Sunny Deol's Jaat will be released in April 2025.

Upcoming projects

Prabhas's other projects and future endeavors

Prabhas's last release, Kalki 2898 AD, will premiere in Japan on January 3. The actor is currently busy shooting for Hanu Raghavapudi's war drama Fauji and has Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit lined up next. He will also make a special cameo in Vishnu Manchu's film Kannappa. Despite his injury, Prabhas continues to juggle multiple projects simultaneously.