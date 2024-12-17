Summarize Simplifying... In short Actor Prabhas sprained his ankle on the set of 'Fauji', forcing him to cancel his anticipated Japan tour.

Despite his absence, his film 'Kalki 2898 AD' will still premiere in Japan as scheduled, with filmmaker Nag Ashwin stepping in.

Despite the setback, Prabhas remains busy with upcoming projects including a sequel to 'Salaar', Sandeep Reddy Vanga's 'Spirit', and a cameo in Vishnu Manchu's 'Kannappa'.

Prabhas has withdrawn from his Japan tour

Prabhas injures ankle on 'Fauji' set; cancels Japan tour

By Shreya Mukherjee 12:13 pm Dec 17, 202412:13 pm

What's the story Prabhas, who is currently shooting for Hanu Raghavapudi's war drama Fauji, has injured his ankle. The unfortunate incident has forced him to cancel his upcoming Japan tour to promote his latest film Kalki 2898 AD. The actor expressed regret over missing the tour through a social media statement, saying he had been looking forward to visiting Japan for a long time.

Actor's statement

Prabhas expressed gratitude amid disappointment over tour cancelation

In his statement, Prabhas said, "Thank you for always showering so much of love on me and my work. I had been looking forward to go to Japan for a long time." "However, I am very sorry to say that I sprained my ankle during filming and was unable to attend." He also thanked distributor Twin for their support in preparing Kalki 2898 AD for release on Friday (January 3).

Film premiere

'Kalki 2898 AD' to premiere in Japan without Prabhas

Despite Prabhas's absence, the premiere of Kalki 2898 AD in Japan will go ahead as planned. The film is slated for a Wednesday (December 18) premiere and a January 3 release during the Japanese New Year, Shogatsu. Instead of Prabhas, filmmaker Nag Ashwin will be attending the event with other key members of the cast and crew.

Future endeavors

Prabhas's upcoming projects and special appearances

Despite his injury, Prabhas has a busy schedule ahead with several projects lined up. These include a sequel to his 2023 film Salaar and Sandeep Reddy Vanga's ambitious project Spirit. He is also set to make a special appearance in Vishnu Manchu's Kannappa. His current film Fauji is expected to be released in 2025.