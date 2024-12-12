'No clue': Madhavan denies playing villain in Raghava Lawrence's 'Benz'
Putting an end to recent speculation, R Madhavan has denied his involvement in the upcoming film Benz. The rumors claimed he was to play a villainous role in this Lokesh Kanagaraj Cinematic Universe (LCU) project, directed by Bakkiyaraj Kannan and starring Raghava Lawrence. However, on X, Madhavan clarified, "Hey this is news to me...(laughter emoji)...I'm surprised with this news because I have no clue."
Fans expressed disappointment and hope over Madhavan's denial
Madhavan further added, "As much as it sounds exciting I would love to be part of a universe like this. I'm surprised with this news because I have no clue about this." After Madhavan's denial, fans were left disappointed but hopeful. One fan wrote, "@DirLokesh Bhau...u need to make this happen now...we need Maddy Bhau in your universe...plz make this happen, (sic)." Another disappointed fan said, "Damn, would have been fun seeing you as an evil villain."
'Benz' marks a shift in LCU's directorial approach
For those unaware, Benz is the first film in the LCU that Kanagaraj won't direct, although he has written the film's story and is producing it. The film was announced in April this year and on Raghava's birthday in October, a teaser of him dressed in an apron and holding a gun was released. Meanwhile, Madhavan will soon star in Test, Shankara, and Dhurandhar.