Arjun Kapoor reflects on his performance in 'Half Girlfriend'

Arjun Kapoor says Vikrant was 'much better' in 'Half Girlfriend'

By Isha Sharma 12:40 pm Dec 28, 202412:40 pm

What's the story Known for his candidness, Arjun Kapoor recently looked back at his performance in the 2017 film Half Girlfriend. In an interview with Galatta Plus, he said he regretted not being able to retain the authenticity of his dialect in the film. He also said co-star Vikrant Massey's performance was perhaps better than his own. "Like Vikrant (Massey) is much better in the dub. He is a much better actor in the film also, in that sense," he said.

Dubbing dilemma

Kapoor's concerns about dubbing and its impact on performance

Kapoor wasn't entirely happy with his performance in Half Girlfriend, blaming it on dubbing. He thinks his original dialogue delivery was better. "I wish I didn't have to dub for Half Girlfriend with the dialect. I think I had done a good job on the set but then unfortunately, I had to dub and I am not somebody who is very fond of dubbing because it undermines the honesty in that moment."

Scheduling snags

Kapoor's scheduling conflicts and learning experience

Kapoor also revealed that since he had a scheduling conflict, he felt like he "crunched" himself in the circumstances. He said, "But I was supposed to play more to the gallery but I was not able to get the dialect bang on in the dub which I had in the pilot." Despite these challenges, Kapoor sees this as a learning experience and an opportunity for self-improvement. The film was directed by Mohit Suri and also starred Shraddha Kapoor.