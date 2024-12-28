Summarize Simplifying... In short The film 'Abir Gulaal', featuring Fawad Khan and Vaani Kapoor, has wrapped up shooting in London and entered the post-production phase.

The movie, about two emotionally scarred individuals helping each other heal, is set for a theatrical release in early to mid-2025.

The entire shoot, initially planned for Mumbai, was completed in London, with some of Khan's dubbing still pending. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

'Abir Gulaal' is slated for 2025 release

'Abir Gulaal': Fawad-Vaani's film enters post-production phase

By Isha Sharma 12:28 pm Dec 28, 202412:28 pm

What's the story Pakistani actor Fawad Khan will be returning to Indian cinema after a nine-year-long hiatus with the romantic comedy Abir Gulaal. The film, which also stars Vaani Kapoor, has wrapped up its 37-day shoot in London and is now being readied for a theatrical release in 2025. This will be Khan's first Bollywood project since his last appearance in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016). The film is currently in post-production, reported Mid-Day.

Film insights

'Abir Gulaal' plot and production details revealed

Abir Gulaal, directed by Aarti S Bagdi, is about two emotionally scarred people who unknowingly help each other heal. Khan plays Abir, a London-based Indian chef, while Kapoor plays Gulaal, a traditional woman from Jaipur. The film's shoot started on September 29 with a 40-day intended schedule, but was wrapped up in just 37 days. The supporting cast includes Lisa Haydon, Farida Jalal, Parmeet Sethi, and Soni Razdan.

Release plans

'Abir Gulaal' post-production underway for 2025 release

The film's producer, Vivek B Agrawal, is eyeing a theatrical release between early and mid-2025. A source from the unit disclosed that "initially the plan was to shoot a few scenes in Mumbai, but eventually, the entire shoot was conducted in London as the story is set against the British capital." The source also confirmed that post-production is currently underway with some of Khan's dubbing still pending.