'Abir Gulaal': Fawad-Vaani's film enters post-production phase
Pakistani actor Fawad Khan will be returning to Indian cinema after a nine-year-long hiatus with the romantic comedy Abir Gulaal. The film, which also stars Vaani Kapoor, has wrapped up its 37-day shoot in London and is now being readied for a theatrical release in 2025. This will be Khan's first Bollywood project since his last appearance in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016). The film is currently in post-production, reported Mid-Day.
'Abir Gulaal' plot and production details revealed
Abir Gulaal, directed by Aarti S Bagdi, is about two emotionally scarred people who unknowingly help each other heal. Khan plays Abir, a London-based Indian chef, while Kapoor plays Gulaal, a traditional woman from Jaipur. The film's shoot started on September 29 with a 40-day intended schedule, but was wrapped up in just 37 days. The supporting cast includes Lisa Haydon, Farida Jalal, Parmeet Sethi, and Soni Razdan.
'Abir Gulaal' post-production underway for 2025 release
The film's producer, Vivek B Agrawal, is eyeing a theatrical release between early and mid-2025. A source from the unit disclosed that "initially the plan was to shoot a few scenes in Mumbai, but eventually, the entire shoot was conducted in London as the story is set against the British capital." The source also confirmed that post-production is currently underway with some of Khan's dubbing still pending.