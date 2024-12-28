Summarize Simplifying... In short "The Batman 2" has been postponed to 2027 due to the lengthy process of script completion, pre-production, and post-production.

Despite this, fans can anticipate Robert Pattinson's performance in "Mickey 17" premiering on March 7.

'The Batman 2' is now releasing on October 1, 2027

'The Batman 2' delayed to 2027: Here's why

What's the story The sequel to Robert Pattinson's The Batman has been delayed by a year, DC Studio co-chief James Gunn confirmed. The film, originally scheduled to release on October 2, 2026, will now release on October 1, 2027. The delay is due to writer/director Matt Reeves's quest for a "full script." "Matt is committed to making the best film he can, and no one can accurately guess exactly how long a script will take to write," Gunn said in a Threads post.

'The Batman 2' plot: Gotham's unrest and division

Gunn added, "Once there is a finished script, there are around two years for pre-production, shooting and post-production on big films." In the sequel, Gotham City continues to reel from the disastrous flood unleashed by Paul Dano's Riddler in the first movie. Reeves teased a city in turmoil during an interview with Digital Spy, saying, "As we enter into the next movie, there's a lot more gray. There are more people at odds and more division in the city."

Pattinson's other projects and 'The Batman 2' replacement

Despite the delay in The Batman 2, Pattinson fans can look forward to his performance in Mickey 17, which is set to premiere on March 7. Meanwhile, Warner Bros. has filled the original release date of October 2, 2026, with an untitled project from Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu and Tom Cruise. This move ensures that the studio maintains a strong lineup of films despite changes in their schedule.