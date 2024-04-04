Next Article

'Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow' is currently in pre-production

Craig Gillespie in talks to direct 'Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow'

By Aikantik Bag 12:17 pm Apr 04, 202412:17 pm

What's the story Acclaimed director Craig Gillespie is currently in discussions to direct the upcoming film Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow. If confirmed, he will join the ranks of esteemed directors James Gunn and Andy Muschietti, who are currently working on projects under DC Studios. This division of Warner Bros. is led by Gunn and Peter Safran.

Context

Why does this story matter?

DC Comics has a cult fan following and the films based on them are highly revered among ardent cinephiles. The DC Extended Universe (DCEU) comprises several characters and Supergirl is an exquisite part of them. Ever since the announcement, the buzz has been palpable. With a new director on board, the story will get a new edge in terms of storytelling and narrative.

Casting

'Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow' to feature Milly Alcock

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow is set to star Milly Alcock, known for her role in House of the Dragon, as Kara Zor-El, Superman's cousin. The film draws inspiration from a comic by Tom King and Bilquis Evely. It promises a fresh perspective on the character that deviates from what viewers may recognize from the CW Supergirl series.

Character

Gunn shed light on Supergirl's unique upbringing

In an early 2023 interview, Gunn highlighted the contrasting upbringings of Superman and Supergirl. He stated, "We will see the difference between Superman, who was sent to Earth and raised by loving parents from the time he was an infant, versus Supergirl, raised on a rock, a chip off of Krypton, and who watched everyone around her die and be killed in terrible ways for the first 14 years of her life and then come to Earth."

Production

More about the upcoming film

The screenplay for Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow has been written by Ana Nogueira. As of now, no official release date for the film has been disclosed. DC Studios is currently focused on the production of its inaugural feature, Superman. Gillespie's representation includes CAA, Rumble Media, and Sloane Offer.

Portfolio

Gillespie's impressive portfolio

Gillespie's portfolio includes a series of successful projects. His notable works include the recent Disney hit Cruella, the compelling skating drama I, Tonya, and the popular television series Pam & Tommy. His most recent project was the GameStop-inspired film Dumb Money. With Gillespie potentially joining DC Studios, they stand to gain from his innovative filmmaking approach.