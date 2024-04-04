Next Article

Conan O'Brien to return on 'The Tonight Show'

By Aikantik Bag 11:57 am Apr 04, 202411:57 am

What's the story Comedian and former host of The Tonight Show, Conan O'Brien is set to make a return after a 14-year hiatus. His previous stint as the show's host was from June 2009 to January 2010, before being succeeded by Jay Leno. The much-anticipated appearance on the show, now led by Jimmy Fallon, is scheduled for April 9 premiere.

O'Brien to make comeback with travelogue series

O'Brien's comeback is part of his promotional tour for his upcoming travelogue series, Conan O'Brien Must Go, premiering on Max on April 18. This marks O'Brien's first venture into television since his TBS late-night show Conan concluded in 2021 after an 11-year run. The new series will feature O'Brien engaging with friends from his podcast, Conan O'Brien Needs a Fan, and includes visits to Norway, Thailand, Argentina, and Ireland.

O'Brien's dramatic exit from 'The Tonight Show' in 2010

O'Brien's departure in 2010 is still considered one of the most dramatic episodes in late-night history. He left when NBC started planning a show with Leno occupying his time slot. Despite his brief stint, O'Brien ensured his exit was unforgettable with a performance of Lynyrd Skynyrd's Free Bird in his final episode. His upcoming appearance will mark O'Brien's first physical appearance on the show but he featured in a brief video segment on Fallon's version of the show in 2018.