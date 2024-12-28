Summarize Simplifying... In short Priyanka Chopra Jonas is making a Bollywood comeback, teaming up with director SS Rajamouli and actor Mahesh Babu for an action-packed adventure film.

The movie, set to be shot in India, the US, and African forests, is expected to wrap up by 2026 and hit theaters in 2027.

The movie, set to be shot in India, the US, and African forests, is expected to wrap up by 2026 and hit theaters in 2027.

Global studios, including Disney and Sony, are in talks for collaboration.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas to star in SS Rajamouli's next

By Isha Sharma 09:19 am Dec 28, 202409:19 am

What's the story Global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas is making a comeback to the Indian film industry after a six-year-long hiatus, Pinkvilla reported. She will be seen in the yet-to-be-titled film directed by SS Rajamouli and starring Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu. The African jungle adventure is set to go on floors in April 2025. This will be Chopra Jonas's return since her last film The Sky Is Pink (2019).

Selection

Why Chopra Jonas was chosen for this role

The source said, "SS Rajamouli was looking for a female lead with global presence and who better than Priyanka to play the lead role." "The filmmaker had multiple meetings with PC over the last 6 months and the energies have aligned for both the stakeholders."

Role details

Chopra Jonas's role and preparation for the upcoming film

Reportedly, Chopra Jonas is excited to join hands with director Rajamouli and co-star Babu on this one-of-a-kind adventure. "It's an uncharted territory for her as well, and the character has scope for a lot of action along with the leading man - Babu," a source close to the project revealed. "It's a well-crafted role, and Priyanka has already started her prep for the film," they added.

Production details

Film's production timeline and potential global collaboration

The Rajamouli-Babu project will continue filming till the end of 2026, and is expected to hit theaters in 2027. The director is in talks with global studios for the movie's collaboration. Disney and Sony have been in talks for over a year. The film will be shot at studios in India and the US, and African forests.