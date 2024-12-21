Summarize Simplifying... In short Lee Cronin is set to reboot 'The Mummy' franchise with a fresh, darker take, slated for April 2026.

The film, produced by James Wan, Jason Blum, and John Keville, will be overseen by Alayna Glasthal for Atomic Monster.

Cronin, known for his successful directorial ventures like 'The Hole in the Ground' and 'Evil Dead Rise', promises a unique and frightening version of the classic tale.

Lee Cronin's 'The Mummy' reboot set for April 2026

By Isha Sharma 10:32 am Dec 21, 202410:32 am

What's the story Hollywood director Lee Cronin, known for Evil Dead Rise, has been hired by Universal to write and direct a new installment of The Mummy. The project was first announced as an undisclosed film from Cronin earlier this year. The movie is being produced by Atomic Monster and Blumhouse along with Cronin's Doppelgangers production banner, with a release date of April 17, 2026.

Director's vision

Cronin promises a unique take on 'The Mummy'

Cronin has promised a fresh take on The Mummy, saying, "This will be unlike any Mummy movie you ever laid eyeballs on before. I'm digging deep into the earth to raise something very ancient and very frightening." The plot details remain undisclosed at this point but the film will likely opt for a darker take on the classic tale.

Production details

Production team and 'The Mummy's history at Universal

The new The Mummy film will be produced by James Wan, Jason Blum, and John Keville. The executive producers are Michael Clear, Judson Scott, and Macdara Kelleher, while Alayna Glasthal will oversee the project for Atomic Monster. The Mummy franchise has a rich history at Universal, including Karl Freund's 1932 film starring Boris Karloff as Imhotep and Stephen Sommers's 1999 action-adventure take with Brendan Fraser and Rachel Weisz.

Director's profile

Cronin's career highlights and Blumhouse's confirmation

Cronin made his feature-length directorial debut with 2019's The Hole in the Ground. He also directed New Line's critically acclaimed Evil Dead Rise, which reportedly grossed over $147 million worldwide. Last year, he was attached to Thaw, a separate horror thriller for the studio, but its current status remains unclear.