'Pushpa 2' is running in theaters

'Pushpa 2' to stream on OTT soon? Makers break silence

By Isha Sharma 10:21 am Dec 21, 202410:21 am

What's the story The team of Pushpa 2: The Rule has confirmed that the movie won't be available on any OTT platform for at least 56 days after its theatrical release. Mythri Movie Makers, the film's production house, made the announcement on X. The tweet read, "There are rumors floating around about the OTT release of #Pushpa2TheRule...It won't be on any OTT before 56 days!" Earlier, there were reports that the film would arrive on OTT in early January.

Twitter Post

Box office success

'Pushpa 2' has joined the ₹1,000cr club

The film, a sequel to the 2021 Telugu blockbuster Pushpa: The Rise, was released on December 5 in Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Bengali, and Malayalam. It has emerged as one of the biggest hits of 2024. With a domestic net collection of ₹1,004.35cr, it has entered the coveted ₹1K crore club alongside other high-grossing films such as Aamir Khan's Dangal and Prabhas's Baahubali 2.

Global achievement

'Pushpa 2' set global record with ₹1,500cr milestone

The Hindi version of Pushpa 2 alone has shattered records by raking in ₹632.5cr, overtaking the collections of the recent blockbuster Stree 2. Globally, the film's earnings have crossed the ₹1,500cr mark. This makes it one of the fastest films to achieve this milestone. The film stars Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil and is directed by Sukumar.