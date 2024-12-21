Anya Taylor-Joy may join Tom Holland in 'Spider-Man 4': Report
Anya Taylor-Joy, who shot to fame with The Queen's Gambit and Peaky Blinders, is reportedly being eyed for a major role in the upcoming Spider-Man 4. Hollywood insider Daniel Richtman shared the news, although it remains unclear which character Taylor-Joy might play. The movie is headlined by Tom Holland.
Fans speculate Taylor-Joy's potential character in 'Spider-Man 4'
Among the characters fans are suggesting for Taylor-Joy is Gwen Stacy, who was previously played by Bryce Dallas Howard and Emma Stone in different Spider-Man films. However, this version of Stacy has not yet been introduced into the MCU. Another popular fan theory suggests that Taylor-Joy could play Black Cat, a character Felicity Jones brought to life in The Amazing Spider-Man 2.
Taylor-Joy's previous role in 'The New Mutants' sparks speculation
Taylor-Joy's previous portrayal of Magik in the 2020 film The New Mutants has also fueled speculation that she could return to the role in Spider-Man 4. In The New Mutants, she portrayed a young mutant imprisoned in a secret facility. Despite the film's poor box office performance and no follow-up films being produced, fans are still considering this possibility for her character in the upcoming Spider-Man sequel.
'Spider-Man 4' production details and release date
Holland's Spider-Man 4 will start in mid-2025 with the movie slated to release on July 24, 2026. Destin Daniel Cretton is directing it; he earlier helmed the MCU film Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. The plot details aren't out yet.