What's the story

Netflix India recently released a new series, Black Warrant, giving an in-depth look into the Tihar Prison in Delhi.

The show is inspired by the bestseller Black Warrant: Confessions of a Tihar Jailer by Sunil Kumar Gupta and journalist Sunetra Choudhury.

It revolves around an idealistic jailer who deals with corruption, violence, and moral dilemmas in the prison system for over 35 years.

In an interview with Variety, the makers spoke about their process for the show.