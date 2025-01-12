What's the story

In a surprising turn of events, actor Vikrant Massey will now play the main antagonist in filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani's upcoming Disney+ Hotstar series.

This role is a stark departure from his initial casting as the lead protagonist, reported Peeping Moon.

The reasons behind this dramatic shift remain undisclosed, but speculation suggests that scheduling conflicts and Massey's inclination toward the villainous character may have played a part.