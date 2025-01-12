Vikrant Massey to play villain in Hirani's OTT series: Report
What's the story
In a surprising turn of events, actor Vikrant Massey will now play the main antagonist in filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani's upcoming Disney+ Hotstar series.
This role is a stark departure from his initial casting as the lead protagonist, reported Peeping Moon.
The reasons behind this dramatic shift remain undisclosed, but speculation suggests that scheduling conflicts and Massey's inclination toward the villainous character may have played a part.
New leads
Hirani's son and Warsi to lead 'Pritam Pedro'
The series, tentatively titled Pritam Pedro, will now see Hirani's son Vir Hirani and actor Arshad Warsi in lead roles.
Vir will take over the role originally intended for Massey—a young, tech-savvy cop—while Warsi will play Pedro, an old-school cop who trusts traditional investigation methods.
This project is a major milestone for Hirani as it not only launches his son into the industry but also reunites him with Warsi nearly two decades after their classic Munna Bhai franchise.
Production update
'Pritam Pedro' expands directorial team, filming underway
The directorial team of Pritam Pedro has been expanded to include National Award-winning filmmaker Avinash Arun and ad filmmaker Amit Satyaveer Singh.
They will serve as co-directors along with Hirani.
The series is currently being filmed in Mumbai and production is expected to wrap up by March 2025.
Series synopsis
'Pritam Pedro' plot and Massey's future projects
Pritam Pedro is a cybercrime thriller that delves into the relationship between two polar opposite cops, played by Vir and Warsi.
Apart from this series, Massey is also working on a Ruskin Bond love story titled Aankon Ki Gustaakhiyan and is rumored to be a part of Ranveer Singh's Don 3, which will go on floors in July 2025.