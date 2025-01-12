Vicky Kaushal, Ananya in talks for 'Gully Boy' sequel: Report
What's the story
The makers of the critically acclaimed film Gully Boy are reportedly in talks with actors Vicky Kaushal and Ananya Panday for the sequel, reported Filmfare.
The 2019 film, directed by Zoya Akhtar, featured Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, while the supporting cast included Siddhant Chaturvedi, Vijay Raaz, and Vijay Varma.
Director's chair
Arjun Varain Singh to helm 'Gully Boy' sequel
The sequel to Gully Boy has reportedly found its director in Arjun Varain Singh, who earlier directed Kho Gaye Hum Kahan.
A source told Pinkvilla, "He's confident that Ananya, who was his heroine in Kho Gaye, will be the perfect girl to lead the project."
"Vicky has been attached with the sequel for a long time now. Let's see if all these three artists can come together to recreate the magic of Gully Boy."
Cast update
Original 'Gully Boy' cast unlikely to return for sequel
The original Gully Boy cast returning for the sequel seems unlikely, the source added.
However, they hinted if Gully Boy 2 is successful, it could lead to a third installment where a reunion of the original cast may be possible.
"But let's not get ahead of ourselves. That's a possibility that's way too uncertain right now," they said.