Himesh Reshammiya promises bloodbath in action-heavy 'Badass Ravi Kumar' trailer
What's the story
The trailer of the upcoming Hindi film, Badass Ravi Kumar, was released on Sunday.
The movie, which will release in theaters on February 7, is a production of Himesh Reshammiya Melodies.
It is yet another venture where Reshammiya has worn multiple hats: he is the producer, story writer, and music composer of this action-packed drama.
Trailer
The dialogues are the highlight of the film
Badass Ravi Kumar is a part of The Xpose universe, which starred Reshammiya, Yo Yo Honey Singh, Zoya Afroz, Sonali Raut, and Rajesh Sharma, among others.
The action-packed trailer, which evokes the nostalgia of the '80s, features the singer-composer in nearly every scene and is carried by its powerful dialogues.
The film has generated immense hype on social media and may surprise at the box office.
It also stars Sanjay Mishra, Sunny Leone, Prabhu Deva, and Johny Lever.
Twitter Post
Watch the trailer here
HIMESH RESHAMMIYA - PRABHU DHEVA: 'BADASS RAVI KUMAR' TRAILER IS HERE... 7 FEB 2025 RELEASE... #HimeshReshammiya is back in action with #BadassRaviKumar, the second installment in the #TheXpose universe.— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 5, 2025
WATCH OUT FOR THE POWER-PACKED DIALOGUES.#BadassRaviKumarTrailer 🔗:… pic.twitter.com/hZVK3K2OZV
Production crew
'Badass Ravi Kumar' boasts a talented team
The film is directed by Keith Gomes, with the screenplay co-written by Reshammiya and Kushal Bakshi.
Bunty Rathore has penned the dialogues while the background score is composed by Reshammiya.
Speaking about the film, the singer-composer earlier said, "We have very meticulously planned this movie for over a year so that there is no wastage at all and it's cost-effective and yet looks like a really grand project."
"I'm very happy with the final product and hoping for the best."