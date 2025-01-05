Badass Ravi Kumar is a part of The Xpose universe, which starred Reshammiya, Yo Yo Honey Singh, Zoya Afroz, Sonali Raut, and Rajesh Sharma, among others.

The action-packed trailer, which evokes the nostalgia of the '80s, features the singer-composer in nearly every scene and is carried by its powerful dialogues.

The film has generated immense hype on social media and may surprise at the box office.

It also stars Sanjay Mishra, Sunny Leone, Prabhu Deva, and Johny Lever.