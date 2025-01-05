Priyanka Chopra in talks for Farhan Akhtar's 'Don 3': Report
What's the story
Global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas is reportedly in talks to return to Bollywood with the third installment of the Don franchise.
The movie will feature Ranveer Singh and Kiara Advani in lead roles.
A source close to Farhan Akhtar told Zoom, "It is a very tempting possibility... And they are exploring it."
This would be Chopra Jonas's return to Hindi cinema after her last film The Sky Is Pink (2019).
Casting changes
'Don 3' discussions intensified after SRK's exit
The source further revealed that talks of Chopra Jonas's inclusion in Don 3 gained momentum after Shah Rukh Khan chose to not be a part of the third installment.
"You see, as long as Shah Rukh Khan helmed the franchise, there was no possibility of her (Priyanka) being part of Part 3. Once SRK opted out, the chances of her return grew exponentially."
The first two films featured Khan and Chopra Jonas in lead roles.
Career trajectory
Chopra Jonas's other upcoming Bollywood projects
Chopra Jonas is also eyed for Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa, a film inspired by Zoya Akhtar's Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara.
However, due to scheduling conflicts among the proposed cast (Chopra Jonas, Katrina Kaif, and Alia Bhatt), the project appears to have been put on the back burner.
Recent reports also suggest that Chopra Jonas may star alongside Mahesh Babu in SS Rajamouli's upcoming film.