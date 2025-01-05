What's the story

Global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas is reportedly in talks to return to Bollywood with the third installment of the Don franchise.

The movie will feature Ranveer Singh and Kiara Advani in lead roles.

A source close to Farhan Akhtar told Zoom, "It is a very tempting possibility... And they are exploring it."

This would be Chopra Jonas's return to Hindi cinema after her last film The Sky Is Pink (2019).