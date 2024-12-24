Summarize Simplifying... In short Sujoy Ghosh, known for his work on Kahaani and Badla, has stepped down as director of Shah Rukh Khan's film 'King', recommending producer Anand to take his place.

The film, which has seen significant script changes, is now a classic Khan movie filled with action, romance, and thrilling sequences.

Set to start filming in March 2025, 'King' also stars Suhana Khan and Abhishek Bachchan, and is slated for a 2026 release.

'King' to be directed by Siddharth Anand now

What led to Sujoy Ghosh's exit from SRK's 'King'

By Tanvi Gupta 05:05 pm Dec 24, 202405:05 pm

What's the story In a significant development, Siddharth Anand stepped in to direct the upcoming Shah Rukh Khan-starrer King, while Sujoy Ghosh has reportedly exited the project. The decision was taken as the project evolved into something different from what he had originally signed up for, reported Peeping Moon. A source revealed, "The movie became bigger and bigger in scale and scope that it began to reflect more of Siddharth's vision than Sujoy's."

Directorial shift

Ghosh suggested Anand to take over as director

The source further revealed that Ghosh, who is known for his work on Kahaani and Badla, recommended Anand take over the director's chair. "The Badla director confronted Siddharth about this shift, suggesting that Sid himself take over directorial responsibilities to better fulfill what he and SRK want to achieve with this project. Both Sid and Shah Rukh respected his decision and amicably parted ways."

Seamless transition

Anand's involvement and availability made him a natural choice

Anand, who had been attached as a producer on King since day one, was familiar with the nuances of production. His availability, since he is in the early stages of scripting his next project, made him an ideal candidate to take the reins. "Given Siddharth's deep engagement with the film's development and his current availability, it was a natural choice for him to take over," said the source.

Scripting evolution

'King' has undergone substantial scripting changes

The source also revealed that King has undergone major scripting changes and is now a quintessential Khan film, replete with action, romance, and thrilling sequences. The film also stars Suhana Khan and Abhishek Bachchan. The screenplay of King is written by Ghosh, Anand, Suresh Nair, and Sagar Pandya. Abbas Tyrewala is the dialogue writer. The film is set to go on floors in March 2025 and the makers are determined to release the film in 2026.