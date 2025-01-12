What's the story

Veteran actor Tiku Talsania, celebrated for his comic roles in Bollywood, was rushed to the hospital on Friday after he suffered a brain stroke.

The 70-year-old actor had just attended the screening of Rashami Desai's Gujarati film Mom Tane Nai Samjay in Mumbai when he fell ill.

His daughter-actor Shikha Talsania has now shared an update on his health and thanked fans for their support during this difficult time.