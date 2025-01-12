Tiku Talsania is 'recuperating well' after brain stroke, shares daughter
What's the story
Veteran actor Tiku Talsania, celebrated for his comic roles in Bollywood, was rushed to the hospital on Friday after he suffered a brain stroke.
The 70-year-old actor had just attended the screening of Rashami Desai's Gujarati film Mom Tane Nai Samjay in Mumbai when he fell ill.
His daughter-actor Shikha Talsania has now shared an update on his health and thanked fans for their support during this difficult time.
Health update
'Dad is doing much better now and is recuperating well'
Taking to her Instagram Stories, Shikha wrote, "Thank you for all your prayers and concern. It's been an emotional time for all of us but we are happy to share that dad is doing much better now and is recuperating well."
"We are grateful to the Doctors and Staff at Kokilaben Ambani Hospital for everything that they have done," she added.
Clarification
Wife clarified Talsania's health condition amid heart attack rumors
Earlier, there were reports that Talsania had suffered a heart attack. However, on Saturday, his wife Deepti Talsania denied these reports in a conversation with NDTV.
She clarified, "He suffered a brain stroke, not a heart attack."
"He had gone to attend a film screening and started feeling unwell around 8:00pm. He was immediately admitted to the hospital."
Career highlights
Talsania's notable roles in Bollywood and Shikha's career
Talsania is famous for his work in movies such as Hungama, Special 26, Dhamaal, Dhol, Phir Hera Pheri, Rishtey, and Devdas.
Shikha has also made a name for herself in the industry with appearances in films like Satyaprem Ki Katha, Veere Di Wedding, Coolie No 1 remake (2020), Wake Up Sid (2009), Dil Toh Baccha Hai Ji (2011), and Potluck.