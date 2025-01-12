Manisha Koirala admits to becoming 'arrogant' due to early success
In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, acclaimed Bollywood actor Manisha Koirala candidly opened up about how her early stardom shaped her personality.
She admitted that her sudden success after her breakthrough role in 1942: A Love Story made her slightly arrogant.
"Yes, I think I had changed. I felt like I became a bit arrogant," she said.
Stardom impact
'When success comes quickly, without much hard work...'
Koirala further elaborated on how early success affected her young mind.
She said, "When success comes quickly, without much hard work, changes are inevitable. And you are immature, you're young, so you don't understand much—neither about the world nor about yourself."
"So, I think it makes you a little arrogant...thinking you're 'the center of the world.' But I'm not really. You realize that as you mature and go through life."
Past regrets
Koirala expressed regret over past mistakes
The actor also regretted some of her past actions.
She said, "There were some mistakes I made that I regret today, but I don't think I made any huge mistakes."
"I mean, if I made any mistakes in life, I did them for myself. If at all, I might have hurt someone else, yes."
Family influence
Koirala credited her parents for keeping her grounded
Koirala credited her parents for keeping her grounded despite her stardom.
"Because I am a sensitive person. And also, a big factor in my life has been my mother and father, who no matter how much I soar, will bring me back down to earth and say, 'Stay grounded.'"
Career highlights
Koirala's career journey from 'Saudagar' to 'Heeramandi'
Koirala's Bollywood journey started with Subhash Ghai's 1991 film Saudagar.
After that, she starred in several iconic films such as Akele Hum Akele Tum, Bombay, Indian, and Khamoshi: The Musical, among several others.
Her last work was in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's series Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar.
The show will return for a second season.