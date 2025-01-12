Lily Allen enters trauma clinic amid mental health struggles: Report
What's the story
British singer-songwriter Lily Allen (39) has reportedly checked into a US trauma treatment center costing £8,000 per week.
The decision comes after her recent separation from her husband and Stranger Things actor David Harbour (49).
The couple's marriage allegedly ended after Allen found Harbour on the celebrity dating app Raya.
A source told the Mail on Sunday that returning to their shared home in New York was "very painful" for Allen, leading to a significant decline in her mental health.
Trauma
Harbour is a 'trigger' for Allen
The source added, "David used to be her savior and now he's a trigger for her. Lily settled her kids back into the family home and took them to school for their new term, then flew herself straight to rehab."
"She went a day earlier than intended as she felt wobbly and desperate to escape."
Recovery path
Allen's treatment plan includes intensive therapy and group counseling
Allen is expected to spend a few weeks at the residential retreat, undergoing intensive group counseling sessions and one-on-one therapy.
The purpose of the sessions is to help her "unpack" her emotions.
Along with therapy, she will be encouraged to lead a healthy lifestyle with nutritious meals and countryside walks.
This holistic treatment plan has been devised to help her recovery process.
Support circle
Allen's friends express hope for her recovery
Friends of the singer have voiced their concern over her current state but are hopeful she's on the road to recovery.
One friend said, "She wants to make sure she's feeling physically well again so she can be there for her daughters as the best mother she can be."
They also denied the perception of Harbour as stable and Allen as unstable, saying Allen had been more grounded than ever before learning her marriage was over.
Post-split sightings
Meanwhile, Harbour was seen with another woman in India
Meanwhile, Harbour was reportedly recently seen with an unidentified woman at a temple in Rishikesh, India. The sighting came after he reactivated his dating profile on Raya.
He was also seen walking in New York City with Scarlett Johansson, his close friend and Black Widow co-star.
These public appearances have reportedly added to Allen's distress.