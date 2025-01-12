What's the story

British singer-songwriter Lily Allen (39) has reportedly checked into a US trauma treatment center costing £8,000 per week.

The decision comes after her recent separation from her husband and Stranger Things actor David Harbour (49).

The couple's marriage allegedly ended after Allen found Harbour on the celebrity dating app Raya.

A source told the Mail on Sunday that returning to their shared home in New York was "very painful" for Allen, leading to a significant decline in her mental health.