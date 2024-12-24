Summarize Simplifying... In short 'Stranger Things' actor David Harbour and singer Lily Allen have parted ways.

'Stranger Things' star David Harbour splits from wife Lily Allen

By Shreya Mukherjee 11:22 am Dec 24, 2024

What's the story British singer Lily Allen, 39, has reportedly re-entered the dating scene after her separation from husband, actor David Harbour. A friend of Allen confirmed their "separation" to the Daily Mail, putting an end to speculation about their relationship status. Although her profile appeared on the celebrity dating app Raya with a humorous bio saying she's "Looking for someone to start couples therapy with," a friend clarified that Allen isn't actively seeking a romantic partner as she isn't officially divorced yet.

Relationship timeline

Allen and Harbour's relationship history revealed

Allen and 49-year-old Harbour first met on the celebrity dating app Raya, going public with their relationship at the 2019 BAFTA Tea Party. They married in September 2020, with Harbour becoming a stepfather to Allen's daughters, Ethel and Marnie. Notably, Allen confessed on BBC's The Jonathan Ross Show that she initially didn't recognize Harbour as a Netflix star, assuming he was "just like a sexy policeman from a reality TV show."

Personal challenges

Allen's recent struggles and unconventional career moves

Allen recently confessed to being "not in a great place mentally" and "bored of men." In an unorthodox career choice, she started selling photos of her feet on OnlyFans in October, saying it offered more financial gain than her music career. On her BBC podcast Miss Me? Allen spoke about going to couples therapy with Harbour and recounted a moment when she "exploded and screamed" at her children out of stress, later apologizing for the outburst.

Ring absent

Allen was also spotted without engagement ring at public event

In recent public appearances, including an addiction awareness event in London, Allen has been spotted without her engagement ring. This sighting further confirms the separation between the singer and Harbour. Despite the ongoing divorce proceedings, Allen continues to make public appearances and engage with her fans.