Summarize Simplifying... In short Max George, a member of The Wanted, has been hospitalized due to heart issues, expressing gratitude for the support from his partner, Maisie Smith, and family.

This comes two years after the loss of his bandmate, Tom Parker, who succumbed to brain cancer at 33.

Despite the shock, George remains positive and ready to face the challenge. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Max George might need surgery

The Wanted singer Max George hospitalized due to heart issues

By Shreya Mukherjee 06:44 pm Dec 13, 202406:44 pm

What's the story Max George, the lead singer of British-Irish boy band The Wanted, has been hospitalized over heart complications. The 36-year-old singer updated his health status on Instagram on Thursday, saying he felt "really unwell" and further tests showed issues with his heart. "I have a lot more tests to determine the extent of the problems and what surgery I will need," he added.

Health journey

George acknowledged upcoming challenges and expressed gratitude

Despite admitting the next few weeks and months will be tough, George stayed positive. He thanked his partner, Maisie Smith, and his family for their support during this tough time. "Although this is a huge shock and no doubt a setback, it's something I'll take on with all I've got!" he said. "I count myself very lucky that this was caught when it was."

Bandmate's demise

George's hospitalization follows bandmate Tom Parker's death

George's hospitalization comes two years after his bandmate Tom Parker died of brain cancer at the age of 33. Parker had publicly revealed his diagnosis of an inoperable brain tumor in October 2020 and lost the battle to the disease in March 2022. After Parker's death, George had paid a heartfelt tribute to him on Instagram, saying he was deeply saddened and grateful for their time together.