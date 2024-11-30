How to save Instagram Stories on your smartphone
Saving Instagram Stories on your phone is a simple process that allows you to preserve your favorite moments. Whether you want to keep a memory or save something for future reference, there are a few easy ways to download Instagram Stories directly to your device. In this story, we'll walk you through the steps to save Stories without any hassle.
Saving new Instagram Stories
There are two ways to save your new Instagram Stories: All you have to do is create a Story with your desired elements, and tap on "Save" from the three-dot menu on the top-right corner of the screen, before publishing it. You can also save a photo or video you've posted. Open your Story, tap the three-dot icon in the bottom right of the photo or video you want to save, followed by "Save Photo/Video."
How to download previously published Stories
For those looking to save a previously published or archived Story, Instagram has another solution. Click on the vertical lines in the top-right corner on your profile page, and select "Archive" in the "How you use Instagram" section." Now, pick the Story you want to download and follow the steps mentioned previously.
Stories will be saved without music
Instagram lets users create engaging Stories with a range of elements - photos, videos, music, filters, stickers, and texts. However, do note that owing to music licensing and distribution restrictions, the app doesn't allow downloading Stories with music.