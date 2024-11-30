Summarize Simplifying... In short To personalize your JioCinema experience, open the app and tap the profile icon.

Select "Language & Content Preferences" and choose your preferred languages and genres.

This will influence the content suggestions you receive, but you can still search for any content manually.

How to set language and content preferences on JioCinema

By Dwaipayan Roy 03:18 pm Nov 30, 202403:18 pm

What's the story Reliance's JioCinema is one of the leading streaming platforms in India. The service offers users access to content belonging to different genres like romance, action, and comedy across 14 different languages such as English, Bengali, Hindi, Gujarati, and Marathi. Let us take a look at how to set language as well as content preferences on JioCinema.

To set language and content preferences on JioCinema, first open its app on your smartphone. Next, tap the profile icon on the top right corner, followed by "Language & Content Preferences" at the bottom of the screen. Clicking on the button will show you a list of languages and genres. Select the ones you prefer and press "done." Your preferences will be saved, and JioCinema will show you suggested content accordingly.

Do note, that setting preferences on JioCinema will merely impact the suggested titles on the streaming platform. You can still search for any content you like irrespective of language and genre by typing its name in the search bar.