How to share stories with your close friends on Instagram

Nov 30, 2024

What's the story Instagram's "Close Friends" feature in its Stories section allows you to share content with a select group of contacts, giving you a chance to be a little more intimate and personal on the platform. This feature improves user privacy and control over shared content by letting you curate a list of trusted people who can see your stories. Here's how to share a story with your close friends list.

User guide

Creating a 'Close Friends' list on Instagram

First, you need to create a Close Friends list. Tap on the vertical lines on your profile's top right corner. Once in Settings, select "Close Friends" under the "Who can see your content" section. Here, you can add people to this exclusive list by clicking the checkbox next to their names or using the Search function for easier navigation. If required, you can also remove someone from your Close Friends list by re-clicking the checkbox next to that person's name.

Sharing process

Sharing an Instagram story with 'Close Friends'

To share a story exclusively with Close Friends, you should tap the '+' icon at the bottom or swipe right anywhere in your feed. After selecting "Story" at the bottom, you can capture a new photo/video using the camera icon or choose an existing one from their phone's library by swiping up on the screen. The last step is tapping "Close Friends" at the bottom before posting your story.

Feature details

Unique identifiers and privacy controls

Stories shared with Close Friends disappear after 24 hours, just like regular Instagram stories. However, these exclusive stories are distinguished by a green ring around the profile photo and a Close Friends label when viewed by those on the list. This feature offers an added layer of privacy to those who want to share content with a limited audience on Instagram.