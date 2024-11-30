Summarize Simplifying... In short To manage tags on your Facebook posts, activate the Timeline Review feature in your settings.

This allows you to manually approve or reject tags before they appear on your profile.

You can review posts that you're tagged in

How to manually approve Facebook posts you're tagged in

By Akash Pandey 02:42 pm Nov 30, 202402:42 pm

What's the story Being tagged in a Facebook post can sometimes result in unwanted content cluttering your timeline. This is because by default, any post you are tagged in will appear on your timeline and, possibly, in your friends' news feeds. Luckily, there's a way to stop this from happening by changing a particular setting on your Facebook account. Here's how.

Tagging explained

Understanding Facebook's tagging feature

Facebook's tagging feature isn't just restricted to photos, but also applies to posts. This is commonly used when sharing updates about social gatherings with friends or family. However, it can also be abused by spammers and marketers who could tag you in posts from hacked accounts. These tags appear below your name, photo, and bio information on your main profile page.

Tag control

How to enable timeline review for tag approval

To take control of what shows up on your timeline, you can enable a feature called Timeline Review. This lets you manually approve/reject posts you're tagged in. To enable this feature, log into your Facebook account and head over to "Settings & Privacy," then "Settings." Under "Audience and visibility," click on "Profile and Tagging." Look for "Review posts you're tagged in before the post appears on your profile?" and enable the toggle.

Information

Tagged posts may still appear in search or feed

It is important to note that timeline review only controls what's allowed on your profile. It doesn't stop others from tagging you on Facebook. Posts that you're tagged in may still appear in search, feed, and other places on Facebook.

Review process

Approving posts that you're tagged in

To review posts you're tagged in: Click your profile picture in the top-right corner of Facebook. Select "Settings & Privacy," then "Settings," scroll down to "Your activity" section and tap "Activity Log." From the "Your Facebook activity" drop-down menu, click on "Posts" and then "Posts hidden from profile." To approve a post and show it on your profile, click on the vertical dots, and then "Add to profile."