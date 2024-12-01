Top Instagram features that can enhance your DM experience
Instagram has launched a bunch of new features to improve the direct messaging (DM) experience of its users. The update brings 17 new sticker packs, an improved DM sticker tray, and the ability to assign nicknames in chats. Notably, a location sharing feature has also been added to make real-time meetups easier. All these enhancements will help you connect deeper with your friends on Instagram.
New sticker packs and favorites feature
The new update brings 17 new sticker packs, adding more than 300 stickers for you to express yourself in DMs. These stickers can be used to express emotions or reactions that are hard to describe in words. Plus, Instagram has also added a 'favorites' feature to save and reuse stickers shared by friends or created with cutouts.
Personalizing DMs with nicknames
Instagram now lets you personalize your DMs by giving nicknames to yourself or your friends. These nicknames, which appear only in DM chats and don't modify usernames elsewhere on the platform, can be used to share inside jokes or simplify complicated usernames. You have full control over these nicknames and can decide who gets the power to change them within a chat.
Location sharing for easier hangouts
The new update also brings a location sharing feature in DMs, allowing users to share their live location for up to one hour or pin a spot on the map. The feature aims to make it easier to coordinate arrival times and activities, particularly in crowded spaces like concerts or outings. The live location can only be shared privately in DMs and is off by default for user privacy.