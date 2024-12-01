Summarize Simplifying... In short Instagram's new update enhances your Direct Message (DM) experience with three key features.

Lastly, it includes a location sharing feature, enabling users to share their live location or pin a spot on the map for up to an hour, making meet-ups easier.

There are 17 new sticker packs

Top Instagram features that can enhance your DM experience

What's the story Instagram has launched a bunch of new features to improve the direct messaging (DM) experience of its users. The update brings 17 new sticker packs, an improved DM sticker tray, and the ability to assign nicknames in chats. Notably, a location sharing feature has also been added to make real-time meetups easier. All these enhancements will help you connect deeper with your friends on Instagram.

Sticker update

New sticker packs and favorites feature

The new update brings 17 new sticker packs, adding more than 300 stickers for you to express yourself in DMs. These stickers can be used to express emotions or reactions that are hard to describe in words. Plus, Instagram has also added a 'favorites' feature to save and reuse stickers shared by friends or created with cutouts.

Nicknames

Personalizing DMs with nicknames

Instagram now lets you personalize your DMs by giving nicknames to yourself or your friends. These nicknames, which appear only in DM chats and don't modify usernames elsewhere on the platform, can be used to share inside jokes or simplify complicated usernames. You have full control over these nicknames and can decide who gets the power to change them within a chat.

Location

Location sharing for easier hangouts

The new update also brings a location sharing feature in DMs, allowing users to share their live location for up to one hour or pin a spot on the map. The feature aims to make it easier to coordinate arrival times and activities, particularly in crowded spaces like concerts or outings. The live location can only be shared privately in DMs and is off by default for user privacy.