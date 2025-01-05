'The Substance' director dismisses sequel plans
What's the story
Coralie Fargeat, the acclaimed director of the 2024 Hollywood film The Substance, has confirmed that there are no plans for a sequel or prequel to her hit movie.
The film follows a has-been film star who discovers a drug that allows her to transform into a younger version of herself.
Both critically and commercially successful, it's streaming on MUBI.
Director's stance
Fargeat's commitment to originality over sequels
Speaking at Variety's 10 Directors to Watch and Creative Impact Awards brunch at the Palm Springs International Film Festival, Fargeat said, "No sequels, no prequels...I'm going to be so happy to bring something fresh to the world in a bit."
Despite The Substance's open-ended conclusion that sparked debates among viewers, Fargeat will likely not revisit the story.
The film
Know more about 'The Substance'
The Substance stars Demi Moore and Margaret Qualley in lead roles, with Dennis Quaid, Edward Hamilton Clark, and Hugo Diego Garcia in supporting roles.
IMDb describes its story as, "A fading celebrity takes a black-market drug: a cell-replicating substance that temporarily creates a younger, better version of herself."