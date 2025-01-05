Robert Eggers reveals why he abandoned 'Frankenstein' adaptation
What's the story
Robert Eggers, the Hollywood director known for The Witch and The Lighthouse, recently revealed his failed attempt at adapting the classic horror monster story Frankenstein.
Speaking with Curzon about his latest release Nosferatu—a remake and his first venture into the genre—he reminisced about his project selection process and writing style.
He revealed he had begun developing a unique take on Frankenstein after his son was born but abandoned it after two weeks, as he was unhappy with its quality.
Director's insight
Eggers's self-critique and anticipation for the upcoming 'Frankenstein'
Eggers was candid about his first attempt at Frankenstein, saying, "Sometimes you know you've got a dud."
He added, "I'm super excited for Guillermo del Toro's Frankenstein, but when my son was born...as I started to try to do Frankenstein...after two weeks, I was like, 'There's no way I can do this, it's impossible.' It definitely sucked."
Film landscape
'Frankenstein' adaptations have seen varying degrees of success
Had Eggers gone ahead with his take on Mary Shelley's novel, he would have added to the growing list of filmmakers releasing Frankenstein-inspired movies in recent years.
These adaptations have received mixed responses, with Diablo Cody's Lisa Frankenstein and the indie horror film The Angry Black Girl and Her Monster both dividing audiences.
Emma Stone-led Poor Things, however, was a critical hit.
Notably, 2025 will see two new adaptations: Toro's eagerly anticipated Frankenstein and Maggie Gyllenhaal's The Bride!