What's the story

Robert Eggers, the Hollywood director known for The Witch and The Lighthouse, recently revealed his failed attempt at adapting the classic horror monster story Frankenstein.

Speaking with Curzon about his latest release Nosferatu—a remake and his first venture into the genre—he reminisced about his project selection process and writing style.

He revealed he had begun developing a unique take on Frankenstein after his son was born but abandoned it after two weeks, as he was unhappy with its quality.