Who's Mr. Freeze, the potential villain of 'The Batman 2'
What's the story
The much-awaited sequel to The Batman has been making headlines lately over delays in script completion and release date.
Initially scheduled for a 2026 release, the film is now expected to be released in October 2027, with production starting next year.
Amid this development phase, rumors have emerged that DC's cold-hearted villain Mr. Freeze could be the main antagonist of the sequel.
Rumor details
Speculations about Mr. Freeze's inclusion in 'The Batman Part II'
The speculation of Mr. Freeze's involvement was addressed by Hollywood insider Jeff Sneider on the Hot Mic podcast, DC Film News reported.
He said, "I think there may be a little bit of truth to those Mr. Freeze rumors...an untested, unproven source reached out to suggest this."
The sequel will follow the events of The Penguin, leading into winter—a fitting backdrop for the icy villain.
Character details
Who is Mr. Freeze?
Per Batman Fandom, "Dr. Victor Fries was an accomplished cryogenicist whose wife Nora was stricken with a fatal degenerative disease. Fries placed her in suspended animation...but GothCorp's CEO Ferris Boyle stopped funding the research—and Nora's life—triggering an accident that transformed Fries's body into a cold-blooded form that must always be kept at sub-zero temperatures."
"He wears a protective cryogenic suit in his quest to restore his wife to full health and avenge her fate—which he partly holds Batman responsible for."
Powers and abilities
Know more about his special powers
Fries's abilities include subzero physiology, cold adaptation, decelerated aging, thermokinesis, toxic immunity, genius-level intellect, and knowledge of medical science, says Batman Fandom.
"Although technically not insane, he is usually imprisoned in Arkham Asylum when apprehended by the Batman, as it is the only facility in Gotham that can accommodate his medical requirements for a refrigerated cell."
Villain speculation
Uncertainty surrounds villain lineup for 'The Batman Part II'
So far, apart from main lead Robert Pattinson, the only confirmed returnee is Collin Farrell, who reprises his Emmy-nominated role as Oz Cobb aka Penguin in "five or six scenes" of the sequel.
But who the main antagonist is still remains a mystery.
Apart from Mr. Freeze, other names being speculated include Clayface and Hush.
There have also been suggestions that Barry Keoghan's Joker could take center stage after his cameo in the first film.
Production progress
'The Batman Part II' production updates and confirmed returns
Despite a year's delay, behind-the-scenes work on The Batman Part II is moving steadily. Reportedly, filming could start as early as spring 2025 or during the summer.
Award-winning cinematographer Greig Fraser is returning for the sequel, opting for this project over the third installment of Denis Villeneuve's sci-fi franchise, Dune: Messiah.