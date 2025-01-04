'Badass Ravi Kumar' recovers ₹20cr production cost pre-release; here's how
What's the story
The upcoming Hindi film Badass Ravi Kumar, starring Himesh Reshammiya, has managed to recover its ₹20cr production budget even before its release, reported Bollywood Hungama.
The film achieved this financial feat by selling its music rights and getting subsidies from Oman where it was shot.
The music rights alone fetched ₹16cr, while another ₹4cr was received through Oman's subsidies.
Keith Gomes has directed the film.
Revenue streams
Future profits expected from various rights
The makers of Badass Ravi Kumar aim to recover the film's marketing cost (₹4cr) through its digital satellite and theatrical rights.
Now, these revenue streams are pure profit since the production cost has already been recovered.
The trailer will be released on Sunday, with the film slated to release on February 7.
Set in the 1980s, the film is an ode to the classic Hindi cinema and a part of The Xpose universe.
Actor's contribution
Reshammiya's dual responsibilities in the film
Apart from playing the lead role in Badass Ravi Kumar, Reshammiya also served as the composer and singer.
He waived his usual fee for the roles, opting for a profit-sharing deal instead.
The film has 16 songs recorded under his music label, Himesh Reshammiya Melodies.
This move further added to the film's commercial appeal and contributed to its pre-release financial success.
Prabhu Deva plays the antagonist in the movie.
Lead star's statement
Reshammiya on how the team planned the economics
In a statement, Reshammiya said, "I am on a profit-sharing deal in this film and haven't charged for my music which is composing 16 songs for the film and my singing and acting."
"Due to our many years of production experience in producing mega serials and mega-budget films earlier, we have very meticulously planned this movie for over a year so that there is no wastage at all."