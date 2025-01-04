What's the story

The upcoming Hindi film Badass Ravi Kumar, starring Himesh Reshammiya, has managed to recover its ₹20cr production budget even before its release, reported Bollywood Hungama.

The film achieved this financial feat by selling its music rights and getting subsidies from Oman where it was shot.

The music rights alone fetched ₹16cr, while another ₹4cr was received through Oman's subsidies.

Keith Gomes has directed the film.