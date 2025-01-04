Triptii Dimri recalls crying, being 'scared' during 'Laila Majnu' shoot
What's the story
Triptii Dimri, the breakout star of Sandeep Reddy Vanga's 2023 film Animal, recently opened up about her early struggles in the industry.
Speaking to Filmfare, she revealed that she often found herself in tears while filming Sajid Ali's Laila Majnu because of her lack of acting training.
"I hadn't studied acting by then...I would find myself struggling to understand the language," she confessed.
Early struggles
Dimri's initial confusion and self-doubt in acting
As Dimri had never taken acting classes before her film debut, she was sent to workshops with casting director Mukesh Chhabra.
However, she still found herself struggling.
"I didn't know the meanings DOP and POV - they would keep using those terms...I was clueless ki 'Yeh kya baatein chal rahi hain' (What is actually going on)?" she told Filmfare.
"I have said yes and I even got selected...I love acting but I was still scared."
Emotional struggle
Dimri's emotional turmoil and self-doubt during 'Laila Majnu'
The actor also confessed to having self-doubt and emotional turmoil while shooting for Laila Majnu.
"Even in the workshop, Avinash and Sajid sir would be talking about character, depth, back story, and pain... I literally used to go home and cry sometimes, thinking, 'Mai galat toh nahi fass gayi?' (Did I make the wrong decision)? Did I make a mistake?" she confessed.
Learning journey
Dimri's learning curve and discipline in acting
Dimri further shared her learning experiences, stressing that acting wasn't as easy as she had thought.
"This film required a good actor... It was difficult to crack those things because I didn't know anything about the world of acting," she said.
She also recalled how actor Saurabh Sachdeva sent her home for being late to his workshop, teaching her discipline's importance in the industry.