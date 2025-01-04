What's the story

Triptii Dimri, the breakout star of Sandeep Reddy Vanga's 2023 film Animal, recently opened up about her early struggles in the industry.

Speaking to Filmfare, she revealed that she often found herself in tears while filming Sajid Ali's Laila Majnu because of her lack of acting training.

"I hadn't studied acting by then...I would find myself struggling to understand the language," she confessed.