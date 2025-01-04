Yuzvendra Chahal-Dhanashree Verma's divorce 'inevitable': Report
Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal and choreographer-social media influencer Dhanashree Verma are reportedly headed for a divorce, according to a report in ETimes.
The couple, who got married in December 2020, has been living separately for "over three months now."
An insider told the portal that their divorce is "inevitable."
The exact reasons behind this decision remain undisclosed.
"The divorce is inevitable, and it's only a matter of time before it becomes official. The exact reasons for their separation are not known yet, but it's clear that the couple has decided to move on with their lives separately."
The couple is now heavily trending on social media.
Online hints
Social media activity fueled separation rumors
The rumors of Chahal and Verma's separation gained momentum after fans noticed that they had unfollowed each other on Instagram.
Further inspection revealed that they had also deleted pictures related to their marriage and relationship from their accounts.
However, neither Chahal nor Verma has publicly confirmed their separation.
Earlier this year, Verma participated in the dance reality TV show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa as a wild card contestant, where Chahal also made an appearance to support her.