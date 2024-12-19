Summarize Simplifying... In short The sequel to the popular film 'De De Pyaar De', titled 'De De Pyaar De 2', is set to release in November 2025.

The film, shot in Punjab, Mumbai, and London, will continue the humorous and heartwarming narrative of the original, with Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh reprising their roles.

However, Tabu will be replaced by R Madhavan, who will play Singh's father, adding a fresh twist to the family drama. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

'De De Pyaar De 2' slated for November 2025 release

'De De Pyaar De 2' locks release date: November 2025

By Tanvi Gupta 12:21 pm Dec 19, 202412:21 pm

What's the story The much-anticipated sequel to the hit romantic comedy, De De Pyaar De, has been officially slated for a theatrical release on November 14, 2025. The announcement was made by the makers of the film on Thursday. The sequel, titled De De Pyaar De 2, will see the return of lead actors Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh from the original film. Earlier, the romantic comedy was set for May 2025 window, which later got pushed to September.

Film details

Sequel to offer a fresh twist on the original narrative

De De Pyaar De 2 is being shot across Punjab, Mumbai, and London. Promising an exciting storyline packed with humor, romance, and family drama, the film aims to deliver a fresh twist on the original's heartwarming narrative, giving audiences a rollercoaster ride of emotions. The sequel is directed by Anshul Sharma and produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar of T-Series and Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg of Luv Films.

Twitter Post

Take a look at the announcement post here

Cast update

'De De Pyaar De 2' to feature new cast member

While Devgn and Singh will reprise their roles from the first film, Tabu won't be returning for the sequel. Instead, R Madhavan will reportedly be joining the cast in a new role. He will be playing Singh's father in the film, promising a humorous exchange of words with Devgn's character, Ashish. The actors have already shot a schedule in Punjab earlier this year for about 15-20 days, reports suggested.