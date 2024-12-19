Summarize Simplifying... In short Ravi Kishan, key actor in 'Laapataa Ladies', expressed disappointment over the film's Oscar exit but remains proud of its global reach and impact.

Despite unsuccessful attempts to contact co-star Kiran Rao post-announcement, Kishan remains hopeful for his future in cinema and cherishes the film's theme of women empowerment.

He believes 'Laapataa Ladies' has become a global voice for women, encouraging them to pursue their dreams despite obstacles.

Ravi Kishan reacts to 'Laapataa Ladies' Oscar exit

'Laapataa Ladies' Oscar exit: Ravi Kishan unable to reach Kiran

By Shreya Mukherjee 12:18 pm Dec 19, 202412:18 pm

What's the story The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences's recent announcement of the 2025 Oscars shortlist has left Indian cinema lovers disheartened. India's official entry, Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies (LL), failed to make it to the next round. The decision has drawn strong reactions from netizens and industry personalities alike. In an exclusive interview with News18 Showsha, actor Ravi Kishan shared his sadness over the development.

Actor's disappointment

'We were hoping that India would make it...'

Kishan, who was pivotal in Laapataa Ladies, was disappointed with the film's Oscar exit. He told the portal, "It's very sad. We were hoping that India would make it this time." Despite being disappointed, Kishan decided to focus on the silver lining of their journey. He said, "We reached the global stage as a small and tiny film... So we're proud of what we've achieved."

Unanswered calls

Kishan's failed attempts to reach Rao post-Oscar shortlist announcement

Post the announcement, Kishan tried reaching out to Rao but to no avail. He speculated she must be feeling disheartened after returning from a month-long trip to the US where she and Aamir Khan promoted Laapataa Ladies. Despite the film's Oscar exit, Kishan holds it in high regard for its theme of women empowerment and its ability to resonate with audiences globally.

Silver lining

'I couldn't have imagined that a common man...'

Despite the setback, Kishan is hopeful about his cinematic future. He thanked his stars for having had the opportunity to be a part of the Oscars race. "I couldn't have imagined that a common man like me could reach the Oscars," he said. "That was a big high. But there's always a next time. I know that I'm a fighter and I'll keep fighting."

Film's impact

'Laapataa Ladies' will remain special for Kishan

The Agent Vinod actor said he still keeps Laapataa Ladies close to his heart. He feels that through its theme of women empowerment, the film has become a voice for many women across the globe. "It's a matter of pride that so many people have watched our film and have realized the importance of taking a chance to pursue their dreams irrespective of all the hurdles that come their way," he stated.