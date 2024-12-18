Summarize Simplifying... In short The team behind the film 'Laapataa Ladies' expressed disappointment after missing out on the Oscars shortlist, but remained optimistic about future projects.

Despite the setback, they congratulated the shortlisted films and thanked their global audience for their support.

Meanwhile, criticism arose over the Film Federation of India's selection process, with Grammy-winner Ricky Kej suggesting 'All We Imagine As Light' should have been India's official entry. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

'Laapataa Ladies' was India's official entry to Oscars

'Laapataa Ladies' team 'disappointed' after Rao's film exits Oscars race

By Tanvi Gupta 02:58 pm Dec 18, 202402:58 pm

What's the story The team of Indian film Laapataa Ladies has expressed disappointment after it was left out of the 2025 Oscars shortlist. However, despite the disappointment, they also expressed gratitude to the Academy members and the Film Federation of India (FFI) jury for selecting it as India's official entry in the first place. The film, directed by Kiran Rao and produced by Rao, Aamir Khan, and Jyoti Deshpande, missed the Best International Feature category shortlist.

Statement

'This is not the end...'

The makers of Laapataa Ladies said, "Laapataa Ladies (Lost Ladies) did not make it to the Academy Awards shortlist this year, and we are of course disappointed, but equally we are immensely grateful for the incredible support and belief we've received throughout this journey." They added that this is not an end but a step forward. "We remain committed to bringing more powerful stories to life and sharing them with the world," the statement said.

Congratulations

'Laapataa Ladies' team congratulated shortlisted films

The team behind Laapataa Ladies also took the opportunity to congratulate the teams of all the top 15 shortlisted films. "Our heartfelt thanks to all the audiences around the world who have expressed their love and support for our film. We congratulate the teams of all the top 15 shortlisted films and wish them the very best in the next stages of the awards," they added.

Reactions

'Laapataa Ladies' actor and fans expressed disappointment

Chhaya Kadam, who essayed Manju Mai in Laapataa Ladies, expressed her disappointment but stayed optimistic about India's future chances at the Oscars. She said, "Dekho na, kya karein! I'm really upset. We had envisioned such big things for our film." "It's okay. We shall keep fighting for all our upcoming films. We shall keep trying." Meanwhile, filmmaker Hansal Mehta and Grammy-winner Ricky Kej slammed the FFI's selection process after the film's exit from the Oscars race.

Criticism

Grammy-winner Kej criticized India's selection for the International Feature Film

Kej, a Grammy Award-winning composer, expressed his disappointment over Laapataa Ladies's Oscars exit. He slammed the FFI's selection process and opined that Payal Kapadia's All We Imagine As Light should've been India's official entry instead. On the bright side, despite this setback, Guneet Monga's Anuja has been shortlisted in the Best Live-Action Short Film category at the 2025 Oscars, keeping Indian hopes alive.