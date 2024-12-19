'Vanvaas' releases tomorrow: Run time, screen count, opening day prediction
Director Anil Sharma's latest offering Vanvaas, which stars Nana Patekar and Utkarsh Sharma, is all set to release in theaters on Friday. The movie was announced on Dussehra 2024 and comes after Sharma's blockbuster Gadar 2 in 2023. With a runtime of two hours and 40 minutes, the film is expected to open at ₹75L.
'Vanvaas' to face stiff competition from 'Pushpa 2'
Vanvaas is expected to be released on 600-700 screens in India, a small number considering Pushpa 2's strong performance. The film will not be released in single-screen and double-screen theaters initially, restricting its release to third, fourth, and five-screen multiplexes. However, efforts are on to get more screenings for Vanvaas.
'Vanvaas' advance bookings and opening day predictions
Advance bookings for Vanvaas started on Wednesday, with less than 2,000 tickets sold across top national chains PVRInox and Cinepolis for the opening day. Early estimates indicate that the final count for advance bookings could be under 5,000 tickets. The film is expected to have a slow start at the Indian box office, with earnings expected to be between ₹60L-₹80L on its opening day.
'Vanvaas' to compete with 'Mufasa: The Lion King,' 'Sonic 3'
Apart from Pushpa 2, Vanvaas will also take on Mufasa: The Lion King and Sonic The Hedgehog 3, which are releasing on the same day. Despite the competition, the makers of Vanvaas are optimistic that good word-of-mouth will help its case. Ahead of the release, a special screening was held for superstar Aamir Khan, with hopes that his review could increase show counts for the film.