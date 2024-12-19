Summarize Simplifying... In short Netflix is set to premiere a documentary on the late DJ Avicii, directed by Henrik Burman, offering an intimate look into his life and struggles.

'I'm Tim' premieres on December 31

How late DJ Avicii is 'returning' for Netflix documentary

By Shreya Mukherjee 05:44 pm Dec 19, 202405:44 pm

What's the story Netflix has released the trailer for its upcoming documentary, Avicii - I'm Tim, which tells the story of the late Swedish DJ/producer. The movie, which will premiere on December 31, is narrated by Avicii himself (real name Tim Bergling) and details his transformation from a shy Swedish boy to a world-famous musician. The story is told through home movies and a vast private archive from his birth in Stockholm to his tragic death in Oman in 2018.

Star-studded insights

'I'm Tim' features interviews with Avicii's collaborators

Directed by Henrik Burman, the documentary features insights from Avicii's family, artist colleagues, and close friends who shed light on "the boy behind Avicii." It also features interviews with his collaborators like Chris Martin of Coldplay and Aloe Blacc. The film hopes to give an intimate look into the life of the Levels hitmaker beyond his public persona.

Last performance

Netflix to premiere Avicii's final show alongside documentary

Along with the documentary, Netflix will also premiere Avicii - My Last Show on December 31. The film captures Avicii's last performance at Ibiza's Ushuaia before he died by suicide in April 2018. The musician had announced his retirement from touring two years prior due to chronic health issues, including acute pancreatitis. This double-feature hopes to pay tribute to Avicii's musical legacy and give fans an insight into his personal struggles.

Personal struggles

Avicii's battle with addiction revealed in biography

Avicii's battle with addiction is chronicled in Mans Mosesson's book Tim—The Official Biography of Avicii. In one journal entry, he wrote about how difficult it was to stay off alcohol. "I had a hard time accepting never drinking again though strongly suggested from all doctors to wait at least a year before even having a beer," he reportedly wrote. These excerpts give a peek into the musician's personal demons on tour and in rehab for drug and alcohol abuse.