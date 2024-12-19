Summarize Simplifying... In short Singer Dosanjh has been warned by the Maharashtra State Commission for Protection of Child Rights and Mumbai's District Child Protection Officer against using children in stage performances and promoting substances like alcohol in his songs.

Diljit Dosanjh is touring India currently

No drug, alcohol songs at Mumbai concert: Dosanjh gets warning

What's the story Ahead of his much-anticipated performance in Mumbai on Thursday, Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh has been served a notice by the Maharashtra government. The notice asks him not to sing songs promoting drugs, violence, and alcohol at his concert. This is part of his ongoing Dil-Luminati India Tour. This advisory was previously issued ahead of concerts in Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, and Chandigarh. The artist has yet to respond to this notice publicly.

Child protection

Additional restrictions on children's participation in Dosanjh's performances

The Maharashtra State Commission for Protection of Child Rights has also sent a notice to Dosanjh and his management, advising them against using children for stage performances. Reportedly, this directive was a part of the same notice that limited his song selection for the Mumbai concert. The concerns were raised after Panditrao Dharenwar complained about kids' involvement in stage shows and how certain lyrics could affect young audiences.

Substance promotion

Dosanjh's management received another warning from DCPO

Separately, on Wednesday, Mumbai's District Child Protection Officer (DCPO) also sent a notice to Dosanjh's management. The notice cautioned them against promoting substances like alcohol and gutka during his live performances. Similar concerns were raised earlier by the governments of Chandigarh and Telangana. Notably, during his Hyderabad concert, Dosanjh smartly changed the lyrics of his songs to abide by these restrictions.

Tour update

Dosanjh's controversial statements and tour progress

Dosanjh has been making headlines for his controversial statements during his performances. On December 14, at his Chandigarh concert, he shocked fans by saying he wouldn't perform in India as the country lacks infrastructure for live shows. He later clarified his comments were about the venue in Chandigarh, not a blanket statement about all of India. Meanwhile, after Mumbai, he will perform in Guwahati next as part of his Dil-Luminati India Tour.