Summarize Simplifying... In short Following a tragic stampede at a 'Pushpa 2' screening in Hyderabad, director Sukumar and his wife donated ₹5 lakh to the family of an injured child.

The incident, which occurred when actor Allu Arjun arrived at the theatre, also resulted in the death of the child's mother.

Arjun, who was briefly arrested and later released on bail, has not visited the hospital due to ongoing legal proceedings.

Sukumar visited Sri Tej in Hyderabad

'Pushpa 2' stampede: Director Sukumar visits injured child, donates ₹5L

By Tanvi Gupta 05:35 pm Dec 19, 202405:35 pm

What's the story After the unfortunate stampede incident during a screening of Pushpa 2 on December 4, director Sukumar paid a visit to Sri Teja, the eight-year-old boy who was critically injured in the accident. The child is undergoing treatment in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of a private hospital in Hyderabad. During his visit on Thursday (December 19), Sukumar spoke to the family about Teja's health.

Emotional support

Sukumar expressed condolences and offered financial aid

Sukumar also spoke to the child's father, Baskhar, and expressed his grief over the incident. The director and his wife donated ₹5 lakh to Baskhar to help the family during this difficult time. The stampede happened at Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad after actor Allu Arjun arrived for a screening of Pushpa 2, which claimed the life of Teja's mother Revathi.

Health progress

Allu Aravind visited hospital, shared health update

Allu Aravind—Arjun's father and producer of Pushpa 2—also visited the hospital. He gave a health update on Teja, saying that the child has been showing signs of improvement for the past 10 days. However, he added, doctors have said it might take more time for a full recovery. Addressing questions on why Arjun hadn't visited the hospital, Aravind clarified that the actor planned to visit but was advised against it due to ongoing legal proceedings.

Legal action

Legal proceedings and arrests following 'Pushpa 2' stampede

After the unfortunate incident, cases were registered against Sandhya Theatre management and Arjun. The actor was arrested on December 13 but was later granted interim bail by the Telangana High Court. He was released on the morning of December 14. The Hyderabad Police registered a case against Arjun, his security team, and the theater management under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) on Revathi's family's complaint.