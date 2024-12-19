Summarize Simplifying... In short Cara Delevingne stars as Elton John in a humorous rendition of the 1973 hit 'Step Into Christmas', bringing festive cheer to a worried production team.

The video showcases Delevingne's admiration for John, who reciprocates the sentiment, hinting at a future collaboration.

What's the story Pop music icon Elton John has released a new version of his 1973 holiday classic, Step Into Christmas. In an interesting twist, the new video features actor-model Cara Delevingne as a 1970s version of John. Directed by Dan French, the clip gives a behind-the-scenes look into the making of the original song, with Delevingne wearing John's signature flashy sunglasses and colorful bell-bottom suit to lip-sync the song.

'Step Into Christmas' video: A humorous take on original production

The new Step Into Christmas video comically shows two producers worried that the set doesn't look festive enough. Their concerns are put to rest when Delevingne starts lip-syncing to the song, which topped the Billboard Christmas singles chart in 1973. The clip also features a fan who professes love for John, only to be told "She's not Elton," adding another layer of confusion to the shoot.

Delevingne expressed admiration for John

A lifelong fan of John, Delevingne gushed over the pop superstar. "Elton has always been an idol of mine, to say his music has had a deeply profound effect on me is an understatement," she said. "To be asked by him to PLAY him in this recreation was a dream that I didn't know I had until it happened...I hope that Elton may one day return the favor and agree to play me in my not-yet-developed, written, or funded biopic."

John reciprocated Delevingne's admiration

Reciprocating Delevingne's admiration, John said, "I saw Cara at Glastonbury last summer, and we talked about how much we'd love to work together if the right idea came up." "She's hilarious to spend time with; we both have quite a self-deprecating sense of humor. When someone suggested the idea of her playing me in a riff on the 1973 'Step Into Christmas' video, I just thought it was the perfect opportunity."

John's history of casting others in his videos

This isn't the first time John has cast another celebrity to play him in a music video. Back in 2001, he had selected Justin Timberlake to play a 1970s version of himself for the song This Train Don't Stop Here Anymore. Meanwhile, fans can catch John in the new Disney+ documentary Elton John: Never Too Late, which delves into his five-decade-long music career.