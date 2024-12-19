Summarize Simplifying... In short Allu Arjun's father, Aravind, visited 8-year-old Teja, who was injured during a stampede at the screening of 'Pushpa 2'.

Allu Aravind visited a Hyderabad hospital on Wednesday

'Pushpa 2' stampede: Allu Arjun's father visits 8-year-old in hospital

By Shreya Mukherjee 11:50 am Dec 19, 202411:50 am

What's the story Actor Allu Arjun's father-producer Allu Aravind visited a Hyderabad hospital on Wednesday to meet the eight-year-old boy Sri Teja, who was injured in the Sandhya Theatre incident. The child's mother, Revathi, unfortunately, lost her life in a stampede during the screening of Arjun's film Pushpa 2 earlier this month. Along with Telangana Health Secretary Christina Z Chongthu and Hyderabad Police Commissioner C Anand, Aravind checked on the child's health.

Statement

Aravind expressed readiness to support injured boy's recovery

After visiting the hospital, Aravind spoke to the media about Teja's condition. He said the child has been recovering for the past 14 days, with significant improvement seen in the last 10 days. However, he also acknowledged that complete recovery will take more time. "We are ready to do everything necessary for the boy," he reportedly said. A medical bulletin from Tuesday revealed Teja was being treated in an intensive care unit and required mechanical ventilation with minimal oxygen support.

Legal restrictions

Aravind explained why Arjun couldn't visit the hospital

Aravind also spoke about why his son, Arjun, couldn't visit Teja and his family. "Due to legal restrictions related to the ongoing case, Allu Arjun is currently unable to visit the child and his family," he said. Earlier, Arjun had also given similar reasoning in a social media post.

Legal proceedings

Arjun's arrest and release following the tragic incident

Arjun was arrested last week in connection with the death of Revathi during the screening of his latest film. He was released on Saturday morning on the orders of Telangana High Court. After his release, Arjun expressed gratitude for the support he received and reiterated the incident was an unfortunate accident. "I thank everyone for their love and support... I am a law-abiding citizen and will cooperate," he said.

Incident clarification

'It was purely accidental and unintentional'

Arjun also offered his condolences to the deceased's family, stressing, "We are extremely sorry for the family. I will personally be there to help them in whatever way possible." He explained he wasn't directly involved in the tragic incident, which happened outside the theater as he was inside watching the movie with his family. "It was purely accidental and unintentional... I have been going to the same theater for 20 years," he added.