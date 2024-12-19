'2 Idiots,' 'Munna Bhai 3' in works—confirms Vidhu Vinod Chopra
Acclaimed filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra has confirmed that sequels to his blockbuster films 3 Idiots and Munna Bhai are in the writing stage. The director revealed the news during a promotional event for his latest film Zero Se Restart. "I am writing both 2 Idiots and Munna Bhai 3," he told Dainik Bhaskar, adding that these projects could potentially be realized soon.
Chopra's commitment to quality over quantity
Chopra also stressed his quality over quantity approach to filmmaking. He said, "I could have made 2-3 sequels of Munna Bhai and 3 Idiots. Bahut maal kama leta main (I could have earned loads of money), bought a big car and a big house." "But if those weren't good films, I wouldn't have enjoyed talking about them because I would know that I compromised my conscience just to mint money."
Chopra's diverse future projects and recent successes
Apart from 2 Idiots and Munna Bhai 3, Chopra is also developing a children's film and a horror comedy. The titles for the projects are yet to be finalized. His last film Zero Se Restart premiered at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa before releasing in theaters on December 13. His last release, 12th Fail, was a sleeper hit that was highly praised by audiences and critics alike.