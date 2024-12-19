Summarize Simplifying... In short Vidhu Vinod Chopra, renowned filmmaker, has confirmed the development of sequels '2 Idiots' and 'Munna Bhai 3'.

He emphasizes his preference for quality over quantity in filmmaking, despite the potential for greater financial gain.

In addition to these sequels, Chopra is also working on a children's film and a horror comedy, with titles yet to be announced.

His recent films include 'Zero Se Restart' and '12th Fail', both of which received positive reviews. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Vidhu Vinod Chopra reveals his next set of projects

'2 Idiots,' 'Munna Bhai 3' in works—confirms Vidhu Vinod Chopra

By Tanvi Gupta 06:16 pm Dec 19, 202406:16 pm

What's the story Acclaimed filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra has confirmed that sequels to his blockbuster films 3 Idiots and Munna Bhai are in the writing stage. The director revealed the news during a promotional event for his latest film Zero Se Restart. "I am writing both 2 Idiots and Munna Bhai 3," he told Dainik Bhaskar, adding that these projects could potentially be realized soon.

Quality focus

Chopra's commitment to quality over quantity

Chopra also stressed his quality over quantity approach to filmmaking. He said, "I could have made 2-3 sequels of Munna Bhai and 3 Idiots. Bahut maal kama leta main (I could have earned loads of money), bought a big car and a big house." "But if those weren't good films, I wouldn't have enjoyed talking about them because I would know that I compromised my conscience just to mint money."

Upcoming ventures

Chopra's diverse future projects and recent successes

Apart from 2 Idiots and Munna Bhai 3, Chopra is also developing a children's film and a horror comedy. The titles for the projects are yet to be finalized. His last film Zero Se Restart premiered at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa before releasing in theaters on December 13. His last release, 12th Fail, was a sleeper hit that was highly praised by audiences and critics alike.